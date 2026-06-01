SQL Saturday Austin 2026 (#1154)


Event Date: 27 June 2026

This event is: in-person

The capacity limit for this event is 150

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Event Details

SQL Saturday comes back to Austin on Jun 27, 2026. Register today and spread the word to your friends.

Lunch: $20

Register now

 

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Code of Conduct

There is a code of conduct for this event that all attendees are expected to follow. Please report violations to the organizers If you need to report a Code of Conduct violation, please contact the organizers and send a copy to coc@sqlsaturday.com

Data Privacy

This event adheres to the generic data privacy policy. Please be aware that by registering, you give permission for organizers to share data with sponsors. Sponsors are required to adhere to their own data privacy policy in using this data.

Please Visit Our Sponsors

Global Sponsor


Platinum


Platinum


There are sponsorship plans available.

 

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Schedule

Please note the event is taking place in Central Standard time UTC -6

The schedule shown below is updated by Sessionize to match your computer's time zone setting.

 

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Speakers

The call for speakers ends June 1st, 2026.

You can submit a session by clicking the link below. The call for speakers ends on 20260601

Submit your session

 

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Volunteers

Volunteers are very important to a successful event. Please contact the organizer to volunteer.

 

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Contact the Organizers

The organizers of this event are:

 

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Previous Events

You can see a list of previous events for this location here

 

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Sponsorship Plan

All sponsors will be listed on our SQLSaturday event page and announced to attendees during the event. All sponsorship fees must be paid in advance of the event. Attendees receive a raffle ticket for each sponsor at the Brand Builder or higher level, we encourage sponsors to bring one or more prizes valued at at least $100 and display it prominently at your table. If you want to discuss an option or idea not listed below, please contact us, we will do our best to work with you!

Please contact John Sterrett (John @ ProcureSQL dot com) for any sponsorship inquires or questions.

 



Tags: Austin Texas USA physical 2026 North America



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