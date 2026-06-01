SQL Saturday Austin 2026 (#1154)

Find us online Event Details SQL Saturday comes back to Austin on Jun 27, 2026. Register today and spread the word to your friends. Lunch: $20 Register now Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans Code of Conduct There is a code of conduct for this event that all attendees are expected to follow. Please report violations to the organizers If you need to report a Code of Conduct violation, please contact the organizers and send a copy to coc@sqlsaturday.com Data Privacy This event adheres to the generic data privacy policy. Please be aware that by registering, you give permission for organizers to share data with sponsors. Sponsors are required to adhere to their own data privacy policy in using this data.

Schedule Please note the event is taking place in Central Standard time UTC -6 The schedule shown below is updated by Sessionize to match your computer's time zone setting. Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans

Speakers The call for speakers ends June 1st, 2026. You can submit a session by clicking the link below. The call for speakers ends on 20260601 Submit your session Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans

Volunteers Volunteers are very important to a successful event. Please contact the organizer to volunteer. Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans

Contact the Organizers The organizers of this event are: Austin SQL Server User Group http://austindata.org

John Sterrett email @johnsterrett

Allen Kinsel email @AllenKinsel

Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans

Previous Events You can see a list of previous events for this location here Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans