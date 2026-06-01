SQL Saturday Austin 2026 (#1154)

Event Date: 27 June 2026
This event is: in-person
The capacity limit for this event is 150
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship PlansCountdown Timer
SQL Saturday comes back to Austin on Jun 27, 2026. Register today and spread the word to your friends.
Lunch: $20
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans
There is a code of conduct for this event that all attendees are expected to follow. Please report violations to the organizers If you need to report a Code of Conduct violation, please contact the organizers and send a copy to coc@sqlsaturday.com
This event adheres to the generic data privacy policy. Please be aware that by registering, you give permission for organizers to share data with sponsors. Sponsors are required to adhere to their own data privacy policy in using this data.
There are sponsorship plans available.
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans
Please note the event is taking place in Central Standard time UTC -6
The schedule shown below is updated by Sessionize to match your computer's time zone setting.
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans
The call for speakers ends June 1st, 2026.
You can submit a session by clicking the link below. The call for speakers ends on 20260601
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans
Volunteers are very important to a successful event. Please contact the organizer to volunteer.
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans
The organizers of this event are:
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans
You can see a list of previous events for this location here
Sponsors ● Schedule ● Speakers ● Volunteers ● Contact ● Sponsorship Plans
All sponsors will be listed on our SQLSaturday event page and announced to attendees during the event. All sponsorship fees must be paid in advance of the event. Attendees receive a raffle ticket for each sponsor at the Brand Builder or higher level, we encourage sponsors to bring one or more prizes valued at at least $100 and display it prominently at your table. If you want to discuss an option or idea not listed below, please contact us, we will do our best to work with you!
Please contact John Sterrett (John @ ProcureSQL dot com) for any sponsorship inquires or questions.